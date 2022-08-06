The last races before the summer break were not easy for Enea Bastianini. The Italian driver of the Gresini team, revelation of the first part of the championship, has collected two retirements, a tenth and an 11th place in the last four GPs. Results that have heavily removed him from the top of the standings, occupied by the ‘usual’ Fabio Quartararo. The Frenchman achieved success in three races this year, the same as Bastianini and also Pecco Bagnaia, on the factory Ducati. What made the difference, compared to the two Italian drivers, was the consistency of performance. Exactly like Bagnaia, in fact, the Beast has alternated perfect races a avoidable empty passages which cost him valuable points.

The current gap between the Rimini player and the reigning champion is 67 points. Many, perhaps too many, even with nine races still to be played. But the Italian rider, who is also playing for his possible future arrival in the official Ducati team – right next to Bagnaia – does not want to give up on dreaming. “Let’s say I concentrate one run after another – said Bastianini in a long chat with the newspaper The Republic – I aim to win as many as possible, then in the end we will do the math. But if a little thought does Bagnaia, who has only one point more than me in the standings, why not me?“. A reasoning that does not make a wrinkle and that also seems to want to feed the sub-rivalry that binds him to his compatriot and, perhaps, future boxing mate.

However, the 2020 Moto2 champion is aware that he has wasted a few too many opportunities and has an explanation for the too many missteps which characterized his first half of the championship. “In fact, this year I’ve done too many stupid things. It always happens when I start thinking – confessed Bastianini – I am a quiet, serene type. But sometimes, suddenly, a doubt comes to me and I say to myself: are we sure that that track will be good for me? Maybe it is a circuit on which in the past I made a small mistake, nothing at all: instead the idea begins to haunt me, I try to drive it away but I can’t. I get nervous. And I make a mess “. This will be the qualitative leap to be made in order to really worry Quartararo on the road to the title.