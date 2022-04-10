He started from the second row and was the last of the large Ducati group that made up the top five positions on the starting grid. However, Enea Bastianini in Austin proved once again that he can be part of the match not only in terms of the race but also in terms of the world. The Gresini rider took victory in the Grand Prix of the Americas, becoming the first driver to win more than one race in this unpredictable season.

With Austin’s triumph, Bastianini returns to the top of the world rankings with a five-point advantage over second, Alex Rins. The Gresini team rider revives the Lusail fairytale in the United States and brings Nadia Padovani’s team to the top step of the podium, confirming that he is one of the strongest riders and actually candidates for the fight for the place in the official team.

But 2023 is still a distant future and in this moment Bastianini is enjoying the present, which sees him as the leader of the world championship with two victories, of which today’s one won on one of the most physical tracks of the season: “At the beginning of the race I managed and I tried to understand what was happening in front. Jack [Miller] however he had a nice pace when I saw that Jorge [Martin] it dropped I pushed a little harder and when I passed I gave 101% to give it a pull “.

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bastianini’s was a strategy match, historically very effective in the second half. In fact, the driver from Romagna had made his calculations before the traffic lights, also taking into consideration the opponents: “We had studied the race a bit because we knew that this was really very difficult here. At the beginning I suffered a lot in the first sector, but I tried not to force too much because it was the most physically difficult part anyway “.

“Then when I saw that Alex had pointed and grazed me two or three times I said ‘it’s time to go up front’. I managed to pass Jorge and then I approached Jack. When I saw I had some more, I told myself I had to go. I made some mistakes on the first lap I was in front, I went a bit long. But then I picked up a good pace and managed to win, ”says Bastianini.

Although he is now at the top of the standings and is the driver with the most victories this season, Bastianini keeps his feet on the ground and continues to work with his head down: “Actually I still live as a former rookie, I try to learn. Looking at my driving a bit, even in the race I see that I still lack something, I still have to perfect myself for sure. But I have a strong point which is the curved entrance. This is helping me a lot, I have a great feeling with the bike, the team has helped me to achieve more and more. In my opinion we can be competitive almost everywhere, apart from Argentina ”.