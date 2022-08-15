Almost two weeks after the British Grand Prix, MotoGP is ready to get back on track at Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix, on a circuit characterized by a great novelty in terms of layout. In the section that leads from Curva-1 to the detached curve of Curva-3, one has in fact been inserted new chicane in full straight, which will force the drivers to inevitably decrease the speed. A right-left change of direction conceived for safety reasons, but which has already aroused controversy among fans.

Regardless of this controversial novelty, the Austrian round will be a great opportunity for Enea Bastianini to be able to approach or conquer the momentary 3rd place in the drivers’ standings. The standard bearer of the team Gresini, after the fourth position at Silverstone, is currently 13 points behind his compatriot Francesco Bagnaia, who was also the winner in England. In the past, the rider from Rimini had stood on the podium in the Moto3 class on two occasions, and is presented today with the aim of winning his fourth race of the season on his Ducati Desmosedici: “Austria is definitely a track that I like, and where I have been able to do well in the past, especially in the lower categories – commented the 24-year-old – here last year with Ducati we were unlucky in the race, but also competitive throughout the weekend and this gives me hope. The goal will be to continue along the lines of Silverstone and stay in the high places of the standings “.

Completely different speech, always at Gresini, however Fabio Di Giannantoniofresh from 22nd place at Silverstone and eager to redeem himself from a so far complicated season for him: “Austria has always been a tough track for me where I have never collected much, but I think that is precisely why the time has come to do so. – commented – we come from a complicated weekend in Silverstone and the desire for revenge is great. We have to start from scratch with the desire to find feeling and points as in the end of the first part of the season ”.