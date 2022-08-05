The free practice of the British Grand Prix ended a long summer break of five weeks in MotoGP, which was back on track today at Silverstone for the first two sessions. Appointments that revealed completely different outcomes for Enea Bastianinienergized to be able to aim for the fourth victory of the season after a crisis of results that persists from Le Mans, the place of the last success of the Gresini home rider.

In PL1, the 24-year-old from Rimini did not go beyond the 16 ° time, greatly improved in the next test with an ascent up to8th place. Two tests which, as stated by the rider himself powered by the Ducati engine, served above all to regain confidence with the bike, all in view of Saturday’s qualifying: “I’m quite satisfied with the first day – he has declared – getting back on a Motogp is always an incredible emotion, because it goes really fast. The first session was difficult, but useful to readjust to the bike and find some feeling. In PL2, on the other hand, I tried to push a little harder, the time attack went pretty well and I’m pretty happy. We’re not 100% yet, but we already have made a step compared to the finale of the first part of the season. Among the positive points – he added – we have regained the feeling on the front, among the negatives there is the need to improve on the rear when exiting because there are some movements, but it is normal and I have to take a step too in terms of lines. All in all, everything went pretty well. We started off on the right foot“.

At the same time, at Silverstone, the passion of Ducati fans was also rekindled, many of whom have focused on Bastianini as most loved driver of the Borgo Panigale universe: “I’m glad to hear it – admitted the Rimini – in Misano, during World Ducati Week, I had the pleasure of having all the fans inside the garage, but it was also great to see how many fans and lovers of the brand there are. Let’s now try to bring the Ducati to the front ”.