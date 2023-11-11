“Am I back? I hope so!”. Enea Bastianini smiles after fourth place in the Sprint of the Malaysian Grand Prix, just as MotoGP fans smile, having returned to see him capable of being fast aboard his Ducati. The Sepang weekend could represent a positive turning point for the Rimini native, who finally seems to have put aside his problems adapting to the GP24 and is back in the positions he deserves.

After being forced to pass through the “purgatory” of Q1, “Beast” literally changed gear and went to grab a place in the front row. A position that he also almost confirmed in the short race on Saturday, finishing in fourth place, behind teammate Pecco Bagnaia, after having battled for a long time with the two KTMs.

The setting changes, but also the fact that he was finally convinced to use the rear thumb brake, helped him take the measures at this year’s Desmosedici GP. But his neighbor also gave him a hand, taking him a little “to school” in this morning’s FP2. And the rider from Romagna subtly hinted that he had returned the favor in the final stages of the Sprint, acting as his squire when he probably would have had enough to steal the podium from him. However, today remains the first, real, positive day of 2023 for Enea.

“It was a much better day than yesterday, but yesterday I changed a lot of things, especially on my riding style. For the first time I used the rear thumb brake and it went better. But we also changed the engine braking quite a bit compared to my standards. Today we took another step and inside I told myself that I could have gone to Q2, even if I hadn’t expected the front row. Then we saw that my pace was good both in free practice and in the Sprint , so I think we can do well tomorrow too,” Bastianini said.

When he revealed the subject of the thumb brake, he was asked why he had never done this test before and he explained: “Honestly, I’ve always been a moron (laughs). I mounted it last year and I didn’t I’ve never used it. I didn’t think it was so fundamental, but evidently on this track it helps a lot. I think it’s one of those details that helped me make the difference, because today in MotoGP they’re the ones who make it. It’s a little more difficult to use in the race and I struggled especially at the beginning, but after 2 or 3 laps I understood how to exploit it.”

He did not hide the importance of the help that Bagnaia gave him this morning, adding that he had avoided dangerous attacks in the final, given that Pecco is fighting for the World Championship and therefore it wouldn’t have been worth it.

“This morning we did the whole shift together and I think that for me now it’s essential to find a reference to try to understand some things. Pecco helped me and we’re playing a championship, so it’s not a given. I’m happy with the teamwork we have did today. When I caught him in the race I made the decision to stay behind, because it would have been better for me, for him and for the team. Also because it would have been dangerous, because the management of the front tire was quite critical.”

What is certain is that a day like today finally brought his smile back: “It changed my mood a lot. It was a very difficult period and when you see that things start to fall into place it gives you joy, because you understand that you can do certain things. I’m happy to have had this performance today, to have understood a few things and to have managed to make the team understand what I’m looking for. Things are starting to fit together.”

The only flaw was perhaps a statement released to television by Paolo Ciabatti, Ducati’s sporting director, who said that the Borgo Panigale manufacturer should at least consider the possibility of forming a dream team in its official team, alongside Jorge Martin to Bagnaia, as they are proving to be the two strongest riders this year and both have factory contracts. However, Aeneas seems to have taken it philosophically.

“It’s the reality, because in any case Jorge has been the strongest rider in the second half of the season so far. I, on the other hand, have probably been the poorest in the second half of the season so far. But I’ll make him change his mind. I know my potential, but sometimes when you want to do too much you can’t achieve your goal, so you have to take a step back. Today I did it, but this situation doesn’t put pressure on me, I’m just happy with how things went today.”