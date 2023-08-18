Enea Bastianini’s hope was that his ordeal was over with the summer break. In the first Sprint of the year, at Portimao, he fractured his right scapula in an accident with Luca Marini and this injury, while not requiring surgery, compromised the first part of his first year as a Ducati factory rider.

Taking advantage of the five-week break between Assen and Silverstone, “Beast” returned to the track in August finally in 100% physical shape, therefore convinced that he could return to battle at least for the podium. However, he hadn’t come to terms with a Desmosedici GP23 which, while remembering it a lot in terms of shape, is very different from his ancestor. And adapting isn’t proving to be easy for the rider from Rimini, who was excluded from Q2 again today, closing the first day of practice for the Austrian Grand Prix in only 16th place. Hiding the disappointment, therefore, is not easy.

“It could have gone better, it wasn’t a great day. It got off to a good start, but then as soon as I had to push a little more, the usual problems returned, so it was difficult to stop and go. not to ride clean and in the end I even crashed. I felt better with that bike, so I could have done a little more by continuing to use it, but not much”, was Bastianini’s assessment at the end of the day.

Yesterday he said he was very confident in the changes that he and Ducati had thought of after the Silverstone weekend, which however apparently did not bring about the breakthrough that both he and the team would have hoped for. Among other things, the crash prevented him from testing other changes made today that seemed to work.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It hasn’t changed that much. Maybe we fine-tuned a little bit, but not the big deal. In the second session we made another change that seems to have helped me a bit, especially when braking from straight ahead. But I crashed with that bike, so I couldn’t do a real time attack and I wasn’t able to discover the true potential. But with used tires I had lapped like with new tires at the start of the session, so it seemed we had found a way. We’ll try again tomorrow.

For the moment, however, the red alert has not yet been triggered, even if clearly this situation inevitably ends up having a negative impact on the results. “Knowing that it’s only my second race physically fit, it doesn’t worry me. But if I’m still like this in five or six races, I’d be a little more worried. I have to concentrate on taking the race as a test, because I have to find those sensations that I lack. Even today I tried to aim for the result, but it’s not what I can aspire to at the moment. When the good sensations arrive, I’m sure there will be results too”.

Finally, he was asked if it’s frustrating to work so hard on a track where he even set the record last year, so he was extremely competitive. “I know that what I did last year can be done again, because it’s still me. What worries me the most is understanding why we make so many changes but nothing changes. I always feel more or less at the same point. Sometimes I it seems to be going better, but then the next round I see that it’s not like that. It’s a very delicate situation,” he concluded.

