Enea Bastianini is not a lover of rain and has never made too much of a mystery about it. After the beautiful victory in the inaugural race in Qatar, he had to deal with it in Indonesia, remaining out of the top 10. Almost by a twist of fate, after the success in Austin, the Gresini Racing driver found himself having to face it again in Portimao.

The MotoGP riders challenged the wet track both in the morning and in the afternoon of this first day of testing, with the rain that became really torrential in FP2. Conditions that have struggled a little more for the leader of the World Championship, who in the end took home a double 14th place. A result that partially satisfied him, mainly due to the limited gap: just a little more than a second against a specialist like Marc Marquez.

“I had some experience in the wet and we didn’t go as badly as the classification says. Then the pace is quite constant. In the wet, however, I still have to improve, because I’m not as good as in the dry. having made a good step forward, but when there is more water on the track, like in FP2, I still can’t push 100%, “said Bastianini at the end of the day.

“Today, however, I was rather conservative, so I think the result is good. Maybe not so much in terms of position, but of gap yes. In FP1 I think I could have been a bit further ahead without a problem, so I’m happy”, he added.

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When asked what is the most complicated aspect for him in the wet, he said: “I think my strong point is to take advantage of the front and at the moment I can’t get the same feeling I have in the dry. case, when I go to look at the data, you understand that I can’t be incisive in the same way even with the rear and with the throttle opening, so it’s something I still have to work on “.

For tomorrow the weather forecasts continue not to bode well, but the situation should change on Sunday, with a race that should be held in dry conditions. Enea would have a good basis to work on in this case, given that the GP21 won at Portimao last November with Pecco Bagnaia. However, this may not be enough according to him.

“This is a very special track. The data is always useful, but then you have to adapt the set-up to your needs. In addition, the conditions are very different, because it’s colder. But it will be tough for everyone, because we will probably be able to try. in the dry only on Sunday morning. I would hope for tomorrow too, but I see it hard “, he concluded.