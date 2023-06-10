The home match has an even more special flavor for Enea Bastianini, who is back on track after the long stop due to the injury which kept him away from racing for almost three months. Today at Mugello he contested what is in fact his first full race of the season, finishing in ninth position with one point earned. He certainly could have gone better for the Romagna rider, who felt stronger yesterday, but hasn’t physically recovered 100% yet.

At the end of the Sprint, Bastianini reveals his feelings on the Saturday of the Italian Grand Prix: “Let’s say that the day didn’t start very well, because this morning I didn’t feel as good as yesterday. Something can be done, I wasn’t 100% right, there was something wrong like yesterday, so I need to understand why. I’ve never had too much rear grip all weekend…and then I’m too fast going into corners, so I can’t stop to take advantage of the rear. So I have to work in this direction. They shortened the warm up, so I have to make the right change and understand if it works in those ten minutes”.

Furthermore, a crash in qualifying worsened the already not particularly good sensations: “The conditions have changed a bit and then the crash in qualifying wasn’t needed. Unfortunately it closed at Scarperia on the right, I had held it up and then I crashed. But the race went quite well, I managed to stay close to the others for a few laps. Unfortunately I closed at Arrabbiata 1 and there I lost contact. I struggled a bit, I tried to do my best and I got a little point”.

It hasn’t been an easy weekend so far for the Ducati rider, who also found himself having to deal with complicated conditions due to the rain that fell in the first laps of the Sprint. However, Beast he didn’t lose heart and brought home a point at the finish line: “It’s never been a perfect race because I’ve never been able to do what I wanted. Obviously this morning I got up more sore, but that’s normal, I expected it to be a difficult weekend and it is. We’ll see tomorrow, it depends on how I wake up in the morning and how sore I am. I’ll definitely need a painkiller for the long race. I didn’t take them today because I wanted to understand the sensations a bit, but it’s also a physical matter, not just of the shoulder”.

For Bastianini, today was the first complete Sprint Race, having completed only a few corners in Portimao before stopping to recover from the injury: “I lived it well, I tried to figure out how to deal with it, I observed a little ‘ the others. Then it was raining, I looked up and there was the sun, I didn’t understand…but it’s less dramatic than I expected. Today I didn’t find a jungle, obviously the first lap is the most critical, but a little better than what was in Portimao”.