Enea Bastianini is ready to begin the greatest adventure that his career in the world championship has put in front of him: racing defending the colors of an official MotoGP team, the colors of Ducati. This weekend in Portimao the 2023 World Championship in the premier class of two wheels kicks off and the Romagna-born has a very important year ahead of him.

The difficult and fascinating task will be even harder for Enea because his team is the reigning world champion, as is his new teammate, Francesco Bagnaia. Not an easy start, but certainly stimulating for a boy who has shown exceptional growth over the last few years which has led him to win several races in 2022 and finish third in the Drivers’ Championship, first among privateers with Gresini Racing.

“I’m thrilled. It’s the first race but it’s nice to be here in red. Starting tomorrow with the first free practice of the year, how exciting. We worked very well in the tests and we’re ready for the first race. There’s also the new race, the new format on Saturday and it will be very different from the normal weekend, because I won’t have to devise strategies, I’ll have to go fast immediately and not use the usual strategy I use in long races, we’ll see”.

“Compared to last year, the pressure is more or less the same. I’ve talked a lot with the Ducati engineers, there are many people and it’s not easy, but the work in the garage is the same. I don’t know this team’s approach to the race but we are all very motivated and it won’t be a problem for us.”

The first opponent, for each driver, is the teammate. Bastianini is preparing for a tough challenge, considering the coat of arms and palmarés of Bagnaia, fresh world champion with Ducati in 2022 and one of the big favorites for this season.

“I’m coming from a season with many victories, 2022 was even better than expected and doing better will be complicated. There are many fast Ducati riders, we saw it in the tests, and many riders who can win the title. At the moment, no I know who is the best. I think the first rival will be Bagnaia, because whoever wears the number 1 on the fairing is the strongest. So I’ll have to do something special to do better than him”.

Bastianini is a rider who often gave his best in the second part of the races, while in the first he appeared less familiar with his vehicle and less aggressive. The Ducati rider, however, stated that these impressions were often due to a precise tactical choice. In 2023, however, things could change, because in the sprint races on Saturday all the riders will have to attack from the first laps and make fewer calculations.

“I worked a bit in this area over the winter. But the Sunday strategy is very different from that of Saturday which will take place this year and I’ll probably have to try to attack from the start. Then it will also depend on what I will be able to do in qualifying. Starting too far back is not good, you risk crashing. Qualifying will be fundamental for the sprint race. However, I think I will be able to solve my problems in the first part of the race, where I do less well. But sometimes this it’s not a problem, but just a strategy I’ve adopted,” concluded Bastianini.