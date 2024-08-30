The fight for the world championship is very tight, Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin are separated by only 5 points, but they are not the only ones dreaming of the title: watch out for Enea Bastianini, who arrives in Aragon with great determination and with his mind full of good memories. The Ducati rider is in fact the latest winner, having triumphed in 2022 after a great battle with his current teammate. So, Beast he was riding for the Gresini team, but the situation has changed radically in two years: now the rider from Romagna is in the official team and has the most up-to-date Ducati model, a situation that puts him in an advantageous position compared to two years ago, but his rivals have also made steps forward.

“It was a great fight here in Aragon in 2022, I remember that we also made some mistakes in the race because we were already at the limit at the time,” recalls Bastianini speaking about the duel with Bagnaia in the last edition of the Aragon Grand Prix. “I think this year will be even more complicated, because the level is very high, all the Ducati riders can win this race and we have to start very well. In Austria something didn’t work very well, but here we have to start again and we have to do something more.”

Bastianini arrives in Aragon in third place overall, 61 points behind his teammate and championship leader. The goal is to improve on Austria, where two weeks ago he performed below expectations and lost ground to his rivals in the standings. The situation will be complicated for everyone, however, because new asphalt has been laid on the track, making the weekend a big unknown.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Precisely for this reason, Michelin has brought tires that the riders can try during the weekend to understand how to best manage the races, and Bastianini is ready for the challenge: “The asphalt will be new for everyone. Something could change, but we have to check with the three tires we have available and we will have to try all these choices. Every year we use a harder and harder hard tire on the front and here we have a new specification like in Austria, even if it was too dangerous to use there. Here the temperatures are higher and it will be important to try everything to understand what will be best”.

On Thursday, without references from the previous year and with new features on the track, it is difficult to set goals. However, the Ducati Lenovo rider aims to do well in qualifying, his weak point since the beginning of the season, to be able to be in the game right away and stay in the fight with the leaders: “Until you try it you imagine many things, so we will have to see tomorrow. It will certainly be very abrasive at the beginning and we will wear out the tyres a lot, but I expect it to improve during the weekend and become normal. On Sunday we will have a normal situation. Let’s say that when it comes to managing, I am not always the only one who knows how to manage the final part well, but usually yes, so it can be an advantage. We don’t know anything about what it will be like, there have been tracks where I have worn out like the others, sometimes even more. So it is not a given, but qualifying will be fundamental as we have seen in the last Grand Prix. Then especially here in Aragon it will be very hot, so staying behind will be very difficult”.

The two big favorites are undoubtedly Bagnaia and Martin, who are exchanging the top spot in the standings. All eyes are on them, but Bastianini is not backing out of the fight for the world championship: “I don’t think they are more tense, I see them calm. They won’t have any problems, Pecco has managed all the championships well and will do so again this year. Jorge has suffered a bit more in the past, but I expect he has learned his lesson. But I am always up front fighting and I will always be the first to believe in it!”