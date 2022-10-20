With 42 points to recover from Pecco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini would still be arithmetically in the running for the MotoGP world champion crown. Two races to go, with just 50 points left up for grabs, the Gresini Racing driver was very realistic about his goals for this final part of the season.

If a real miracle would be needed for the title, a place on the World podium seems more within the reach of the future Ducati official rider, given that the points that separate him from the third place occupied by Aleix Espargaro are just 15. So there seems to be in the sights. especially the Aprilia rider.

“My chance for the title is very small, but I will try to do my best. It will be important to be fast from tomorrow, because qualifying is always the key to the MotoGP weekends and if you start from behind it is difficult to fight for the victory. However, I will try to finish this championship in the top 3, because I think Aleix is ​​quite close, so he could be our target “, explained” Bestia “in the press conference that opened the Malaysian Grand Prix.

In the Sepang tests, at the beginning of the season, Enea was the great revelation on his Desmosedici GP21, showing the potential that then allowed him to win three of the first six races of the season. According to him, however, it will be more complicated to confirm this weekend.

“When I tried the GP21 during the winter tests I was really happy, because it’s a really strong bike and it was great to ride here. The Malaysian Grand Prix is ​​usually very demanding on a physical level, but I think I’m ready to fight with the other riders. Obviously it will be more difficult than in the tests, because the GP22s have improved compared to the beginning of the season, so my result will also depend on this. But we are ready to end this season in the best possible way. “

In reality, updates have also arrived on his GP21 during the season, as confirmed by the leaders of the Borgo Panigale brand, but according to Enea they are not as important as those of this year’s bikes.

“I think my bike is very similar to the one I started the season with, although actually a little better. In Austria we have introduced a new aerodynamics and we are continuing with that because I liked it. For the rest, we have had upgrades. , but only small steps forward “.

Admittedly aiming for third place in the World Championship, Bastianini then did not hide his curiosity about the contest between Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo, which the Ducati rider could close arithmetically again this weekend, arriving in Malaysia with 14 points of margin.

“Pecco certainly has this possibility. Ducati is very fast, but he is also fast on this track. But it will also depend on Fabio, who will be motivated to defend the title, so we will see over the weekend what potential they both put on the track.” he concluded.