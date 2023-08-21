MotoGP 2023 has reached the halfway point, but unfortunately Enea Bastianini has not yet managed to see the light at the end of the tunnel. This was supposed to be the year of his definitive consecration, but instead it is turning into a real ordeal.

After Portimao’s right scapula injury, which cost him several Grand Prix absences, he had to start dealing with a Ducati that has changed a lot compared to the previous version, especially as regards braking and cornering, which are historically the strengths of “Beast”. Without forgetting that he has also changed his technical boss, passing from Alberto “Pigiamino” Giribuola, who landed at the KTM court, to Marco Rigamonti, so not having the first few races available to adapt was clearly a handicap here too.

Yesterday he finally seemed to have reached a turning point when he managed to set the best time in the Warm-Up at the Red Bull Ring, rediscovering those sensations on the saddle that he had been missing for a long time, but the race brought him back to harsh reality, even if it must be said that it is probably not even easy for him to draw conclusions, given that what ruined the eggs in his basket was the rear tire which was literally destroyed.

“I don’t know why, but we completely destroyed them. Michelin is watching us, because the conditions were pitiful throughout the race: it was impossible to open the throttle, because I had a lot of spinning. The last 5 laps almost felt like we were in the wet even in There was something, but I don’t know if it was our set-up or a problem with the tyre”, explained Enea after finishing the race in tenth place.

“I only know that it didn’t work right away. Obviously the first 4-5 laps I was able to push harder, then there was the drop like everyone else, but we felt it really strong. I never success of reaching the end of the bike in these conditions”, he added.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

And to think that in the ten minutes of the morning session there had finally been an encouraging sign: “In the Warm-Up I felt at ease, I was really happy. I was driving well and practically had done my same time in qualifying without pushing and with the medium tyre. I was very calm and confident for the race, then unfortunately a problem at the start with the front lowering device slowed us down, but then the tire collapsed, so I think the race wouldn’t have been much different”.

When he was then asked whether seeing his team-mate Pecco Bagnaia dominate like yesterday is a boost or a blow to morale, he explained: “I’m not down mentally, because I’m sure of what I can do, I have no doubts. just to make ends meet, because right now it seems like it’s against everything, there’s never an easy situation. Every time there’s something, so I’m waiting for my moment to come.”

Pecco himself didn’t hide that he had some difficulties adapting to the GP23, precisely on the same aspect that annoys Enea, and that he had to work hard to find the current feeling. However, the Rimini rider is also convinced that it was a slightly less difficult situation for his team-mate.

“I think he had a bit of an advantage, because the GP23 suits his characteristics more than mine. However, he had to adapt, because he too came from a different bike than the one he’s riding. But I have to find a different path We have to try to understand why in the Warm-Up I was able to ride clean and instead it wasn’t like this during the whole weekend, apart from the beginning. The first session I was happy, then when we started making some changes, we came back a bit ‘ back. It’s about adapting and understanding that base there. In the race, as I said, it was a consequence of things that don’t depend on us.”

One of the key moments in view of the final rush of the season will be the test that will take place at Misano the day after his home race, the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera: “We certainly have many things in mind for the tests tests, which obviously can’t be done in the race, because we try to be more conservative and always find ourselves in the same situation. But I’ll already do something in Barcelona and I expect another step for the Misano tests”.

