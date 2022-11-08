Enea Bastianini was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated riders in this day of collective tests of the MotoGP in Valencia. After a season as a protagonist with Gresini Racing, in which he was able to win four times and finish third in the World Championship, the rider from Rimini earned promotion to the official team and today was his first outing in Red. .

“Bestia” did not fare badly at all, finishing with the tenth time and just over 50 laps to his credit. He probably could have done better if he hadn’t crashed at turn 6, which in any case did not prevent him from carrying out the work program, which included the debut on the Desmosedici GP23 and also the evaluation of a couple of aerodynamic packages.

For him, however, it was the first time in contact with a new technical chief Marco Rigamonti, but also with a much more structured reality. And the first impact was positive, even with the new teammate, the world champion Pecco Bagnaia.

What is it like to be dressed in red for the first time?

“It’s very exciting. This morning I’m not saying I was upset, but I was excited to get started. I couldn’t wait to understand how the job worked and what was happening in that garage. In the end everything went according to expectations, to the last run I crashed starts, but for the rest I had a lot of fun “.

So what happens in that box?

“There are more people in the garage, but at the beginning I tried above all to have an imprinting with my new technical boss. But then we also started working with Gigi and with all the other Ducati guys. It was incredible: they listen to you and try to help you in everything, under every aspect or detail of the bike “.

As a factory driver, you worked on development today …

“That too was something new. I had done it a little bit in Moto2 and Moto3, but here it’s really something else. We went straight to work on the new bike and tried a few things that I think there they will be able to help in the future. Other things instead we will have to understand if they have worked or not “.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How’s the new bike?

“It is very precise. The thing that struck me is that I can always do the same things in every lap.”

What happened when you fell?

“I took a hole at Turn 6. Coming out stronger from Turn 5 I came to a different point and took this hole. I didn’t do anything particularly strange, I just passed a different point.”

Pecco said that the new engine is very sweet …

“I found myself well. Let’s say that there will certainly be work to do and I also want to see what it will be like to ride on a different track, because Valencia is a bit special anyway. It will be essential to understand something in the next tests.”

You have also tried different fairings specifications, what can you tell us about it?

“I did a few laps and I didn’t feel any big differences. Surely, however, the technicians will now have more information than I noticed. Mainly, however, they weren’t bad.”

What is the task for the holidays?

“Train a lot, relax and try to clear your mind, because it was a busy season anyway. Once you have recharged your batteries, in January, you will have to push hard”.

Have you already talked to Pecco?

“Yes, we talked to each other in the garage. As I said even before arriving here, it is important that there is a good relationship between us, also because we have to work together for a long time and then we have to develop a bike that makes us all go fast and two. You have to get along and do things with serenity. Today the climate inside the garage was fantastic, I liked it “.

What does it mean to share the box with the world champion?

“It gives a nice stimulus. It’s a lot, I don’t know how to say, maybe it makes me give a little more. I’m happy that Pecco has become world champion, because he deserves it, but I’ll be happy even if one day I can beat him”.

