The Ducati rider suffered a side impact with his colleague Luca Marini (VR46) before the end of the second lap of the first Sprint in MotoGP history, during the Portuguese Grand Prix, held on 25 March.

As a result of the collision, both riders ended up on the ground, with Enea Bastianini who unfortunately suffered a strong blow to his back on the asphalt, which fractured his right shoulder blade.

The following day, the Romagna-born went to Italy to see doctor Porcellini in Forlì, where the injury was confirmed and it was decided not to undergo surgery, opting for a conservative recovery based on rest and rehabilitation exercises, giving up racing in Argentina and hoping to be able to rejoin the race at the United States Grand Prix.

However, a further check carried out on Tuesday 11 April, before the Austin event, determined that the rider had not yet recovered sufficiently and that he should continue his rehabilitation process.

Pending an official announcement, Ducati has confirmed to Motorsport.com that Bastiaini will travel to Jerez with the intention of taking part in the Spanish Grand Prix.

Before that, the rider will test a Ducati Panigale at the Misano circuit on Monday, with a further check-up with Dr Porcellini on Tuesday, pending medical clearance. Ducati therefore expects the rider to make his return over the weekend.

Bastianini will need to pass a check by the championship doctors on Thursday to get the all clear, and is expected to hit the track on Friday morning for the first practice of the weekend to test his condition, at which point he will understand if he is fit to continue in the Grand Prix .

Test driver Michele Pirro, who replaced Enea in Austin, has not been called up for Jerez, so there is no possibility of replacing him again.

Apart from Sunday’s long race at Portimao, Bastianini missed all four races in Argentina and Austin through injury, so he is zero points in the overall championship standings, currently led by Marco Bezzecchi on 54 points.

In addition to Enea, Pol Espargaró was also unable to take part in any of the races on the calendar so far after being injured on Friday in Portimao. Marc Marquez, on the other hand, injured in the long race in Portugal, missed Argentina and Austin and is waiting to know if he will come back to Jerez. The Honda rider is 16th in the standings, with seven points.

