There was a lot of anticipation for the Valencia MotoGP post-season tests, both to assess the riders’ feeling with the 2023 prototypes, and to get a first taste of next year’s couples. Above all, the one composed by Aeneas Bastianini and the Ducati Factory, with the rider from Rimini who will replace Jack Miller in the role of teammate of the world champion “Pecco” Bagnaia.

Bastianini became the protagonist of a crash in the final which, however, did not affect his mood: “Red is a beautiful color and looks good on me. It went very well, we started off on the right foot. I met the team and I enjoyed it, there was a good understanding between us right away. Too bad the crash in the last run, but it went well“, Affirmed the Beast to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP. “Differences? Obviously when you go to a new environment you feel in awe, but then you melt and already in the afternoon I was more relaxed. Overall it was very exciting, the biggest difference was the presence of lots of people who listen to you and are looking forward to hearing your feedback. We have already started work for next year, something worked, something didn’t. But I liked the new bike, I enjoyed putting in several fast laps, managing to be very precise.“.