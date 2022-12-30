Enea Bastianini celebrates 25 years today and does so between an unforgettable season, which went beyond all the wildest expectations of the eve, and the one that will have to definitively consecrate him among the big names in MotoGP with his arrival in the official Ducati team.

A promotion that he earned on the field, with four victories that earned him third place in the standings … Continue reading

#MotoGP #Bastianini #Rivalry #Pecco #laughing