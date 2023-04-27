End of the forced stop: Enea Bastianini has the green light and will be able to race again. The Ducati rider has received the OK from the circuit doctors and will be on track this weekend to contest the Jerez Grand Prix. After missing the two races at Termas de Rio Hondo and Austin, Bastianini is back in action for the start of the European MotoGP season.

The official Ducati rider was injured in the first round of the year in Portimao at the end of March. During the Sprint Race, a contact with Luca Marini had knocked him down, repairing the fracture of his right scapula. However, the injury did not require surgery, so Bastianini dedicated himself to rehabilitation to recover as soon as possible.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

At first, the team attempted to return to Austin, where it had triumphed last year astride the Gresini team’s Desmosedici. However, a test carried out the week before the Grand Prix of the Americas had still brought out some problems, so he ran into a stop, which forced him to miss the second consecutive race weekend. In Texas, Michele Pirro was thus called to replace Bastianini, still in the recovery phase.

However, last Monday Enea was back on track for a test at Misano with the Panigale V4S and the sensations were decidedly good. Bastianini left for Jerez de la Frontera, where the MotoGP is back in action this weekend, undergoing the routine visit to the circuit’s medical center in the late morning. The outcome was positive, so the Ducati rider will go back to wearing overalls and helmet and seek redemption after two weekends off.