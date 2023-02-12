It’s just a test, but we could say the first one was good for Enea Bastianini. After the taste of Valencia, immediately after the conclusion of the World Championship, the rider from Rimini experienced his first three intense days of testing as a Ducati official rider at Sepang. The balance is positive, because nothing was missing, from the performance to the growth of the GP23, which has already reached a level very similar to that of the GP22.

In the end, in fact, his name appears in fourth place in the cumulative standings, not too far from his new teammate, the world champion Pecco Bagnaia, with whom he said he had an excellent dialogue, which proved to be essential for solving quickly found the biggest problems with the new bike. The analysis of him, however, started right from the first impact with the new team.

“I’ve never been worried about the factory team. Every time I get here I wonder if I’m still capable of riding, that’s more the question. Let’s say that everything went according to plan, although I can say that working for an official team compared to a satellite team, but I liked it,” said Bastianini.

Then he relied on proverbs to try to make the concept clearer: “All that glitters is not gold, let’s say in Italian. But I think it is part of my growth. There is also another saying: ‘You wanted a bicycle , now pedal. We can go on for a lifetime and in the end the sayings aren’t there by chance. But I’m very happy”.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Even the first impact with the GP23 wasn’t easy, but by working together he and Bagnaia have already managed to make it take an important step forward, which puts them in an excellent position in view of the next test, scheduled for mid-March in Portimao.

“Initially it was very different, so I was struggling to be fast and I had to try to adapt to the small differences, as well as understand what was the best solution for me. My luck is Pecco tried the same things as me and we had the same sensations. The engineers therefore had a much simpler line to follow and this allowed us to improve a lot. I’m not saying that we have come full circle in these three days, but almost”.

His strength was that he didn’t lose his head even when things didn’t go exactly as he would have liked or expected.

“It’s normal. When you see that you can’t do what you want, I’m not saying you get nervous, but you don’t understand why. I really believe in the Ducati guys and in our potential, so I’ve never been too worried. In the end, we solved many of the problems in this test: we’re not 100% yet, but we’re already where we were with the old bike and that’s a good thing.”

In his comments, Aleix Espargaro spoke very openly of Ducati as the benchmark and the bike to beat. A reasoning that even “Beast” does not seem to want to deny.

“I think everything is easier with the old bike, because we know it well and we know it could be the reference bike. But at the moment we’ve also been fast with the GP23, which is a completely new project. I think however that, in addition to the bike, even the Ducati rider package isn’t bad at all,” he concluded.

