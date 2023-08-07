The mantra with which Enea Bastianini lived the summer break was clear right from Assen: his World Championship would start at Silverstone, when he would finally recover 100% from the scapula injury that cost him almost the entire first part of the 2023 season.

Unfortunately for him and for Ducati, his prediction couldn’t have been more wrong. In Great Britain “Beast” has never managed to find the feeling with a GP23 which is a very different bike compared to the GP21 with which he won four races last season and therefore always found himself in the rear.

His race then ended prematurely due to a contact with Marc Marquez, but this really seems to be the least of the problems for the Ducatista, who is in need of a solution to rediscover that feeling that can take him back to being a winning rider.

“I’m not happy with today, but with the whole weekend in general. We changed a lot of things on the bike to try to get ready for the race, but nothing changed, so the race was very difficult for me. I was only strong under braking stronger, while I was struggling in the other parts of the track”, said a disconsolate Enea at the end of the day.

“After the contact with Marc, something must have happened on the bike. The rear tire was cut and that’s probably why I crashed. But that’s how it went by now,” he added.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The cameras didn’t show the dynamics of his accident with the Honda rider, so he tried to clarify it: “Marc touched me entering turn 11 and crashed. I continued, but when I got to the corner of turn 15 and I tried to brake and it was impossible to stop the bike, so I went straight and crashed”.

Then when asked to try to explain what difficulties he is facing, he spoke of a bike that has become much more nervous than its ancestor, adding that it will probably take some time to get back to riding it as you know Do.

“The biggest problem is that I feel like I’m on a chopper, and this isn’t good for turning. We tried to work on the rear suspension and modify the bike, but we’ll probably have to do something bigger like Pecco did, who he changed the set-up a lot compared to last year’s bike”.

“But I need time to understand things. It was important to do this race, because I did 16 laps and now I have a lot more data that the team can analyse. We probably understood which direction we have to take, but I don’t know if we can we’ll do it soon.”

“I didn’t have this problem with last year’s bike, but the new one is completely different and is much more aggressive even from a physical point of view. I’ve recovered now, but the bike is very nervous and this doesn’t allow me to relax while I drive,” he concluded.

