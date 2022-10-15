The goal for Phillip Island was to try to reduce the 39 points that separate him from the top of the world championship standings, but now it seems really difficult for Enea Bastianini to complete his mission, given that his main antagonists in the title race they are all ahead of him on the starting grid of the Australian Grand Prix.

His Saturday had already started uphill, with his very nervous Desmosedici GP preventing him from hitting Q2. Then Miguel Oliveira took care of complicating his life on the last lap of Q1: the Portuguese hindered him, preventing him from passing the cut, but that’s not all. One of his illegal start tests has in fact given rise to a yellow flag which led to the cancellation of the time of “Bestia”, thus falling back from 13th to 15th place on the grid.

“It went like this. This morning it was impossible for me to be able to enter Q2 directly. I tried with all my strength, but the situation was critical, because the bike moved a lot, so it was very difficult to be fast in the race. insertion of the fastest corners. In the afternoon I think we made a step forward, so I was more competitive and I was ready, but you all saw what happened on the last lap, so now we can’t do anything about it, “said Bastianini at the end of the day. .

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When asked what specifically the problem with Oliveira was, he added: “He did a test start on the last lap and that generated a yellow flag. It’s quite strange, because it’s not allowed to do a something like that during a shift. As if that weren’t enough, when he left he destroyed my lap. “

Enea still hopes that 13th place on the grid can be returned to him, which would be at least a little help in the comeback he will be called upon to do tomorrow. Another could be the management of the tires, one of her weapons, which could be one of the key factors tomorrow, even if at the moment it is not yet clear which is the right choice.

“Here at Phillip Island we have seen many group races and this could help me to recover several positions, but now it is too early to say. We will also see what the stewards decide, because I think I should start 13th and not 15th. It will also be essential to take the right decision regarding the tires: here it is very complicated, because I have tried several, but for now I have not understood much. I think that the hard one may be the right choice at the rear, but I will have to try it again in the morning “, he concluded.