Enea Bastianini had a busy Saturday in Assen. The Italian rider wants to continue finding his rhythm before the summer break after the shoulder injury which kept him away from the slopes from Portimao to Mugello. Today he finished eighth in the Sprint of the Dutch Grand Prix, despite his ninth place, he was able to benefit from a penalty to Luca Marini for shorting and gaining time in the final chicane.

But the Ducati rider was one of the protagonists of the day due to the incident he had with Marc Márquez in the morning during qualifying. The Spaniard was following Bastianini in Q1 to try to set a time that would allow him to move on to the next stage, but he collided with him, suffering his 14th crash of the year.

Bastianini slowed off the track in traffic and the Honda rider, who was looking back at the time, paid dearly for his poor maneuver, hitting him and ending up in the gravel, which returned the pain to his injuries reported a week ago at the Sachsenring.

At the end of the Sprint, Bastianini expressed his views on the incident in a meeting with the media, including Motorsport.com. The number 23 driver played down the matter and confirmed that Márquez came to apologize to him after the accident.

“Nothing happened. At Turn 4 I saw other riders coming from behind and I left some space. I was on the outside, Marc was with me and as he was looking back he collided with me. But it can happen. It’s MotoGP, that’s how it works. After qualifying he came to my motorhome to apologize,” confirmed the Borgo Panigale rider.

Márquez, for his part, said: “Today I was too relaxed, I didn’t push. But it rains in the wet. We’ve been in this situation 1000 times, but this time it happened. I was trying not to hinder anyone, Enea braked and I haven’t seen him. I went to see him at his motorhome and it’s sorted out.”

Focusing on what happened in the race, Bastianini said his performance was good but not his result, and that he is still suffering with his shoulder: “After the disaster in qualifying, the race wasn’t so bad. I think now we understood something about the bike. I went ahead and my pace was quite good. I’m happy, not with the final result but with my race. Distance can be a problem for me. Today I was a bit exhausted after the race, with a little pain in the shoulder. But I have to improve and try to do better than today,” he concluded.