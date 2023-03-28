MotoGP, Bastianini does not operate

After a medical check-up carried out this morning in Forlì by doctor Giuseppe Porcellini, Enea Bastianini will not undergo any operation on his right scapula following the fracture sustained on Saturday in the Portimão Sprint. The professor, known to be an expert in shoulder care, believed that surgery is not necessary, but the Ducati rider will have to keep the joint immobile until Monday, when the rehabilitation that should allow Bastianini to take part in the race begins. Austin Grand Prix. The social profiles of Ducati report the news.

UPDATE: @beast23 underwent a medical checkup in Forlì (Italy). Dr Porcellini has confirmed he will not require surgery on his right shoulder. Enea has to keep his shoulder immobilized to then start rehabilitation on Monday with the aim of making his return at the Americas GP. pic.twitter.com/ScY2pwJ0Fe — Ducati Corse (@ducaticorse) March 28, 2023

Bad start to the season

Bastianini had arrived very excited at the start of the season: being Bagnaia’s teammate and riding the best bike in the World Championship is a stimulus that nourished his ambitions throughout the winter, but bad luck meant that the adventure with the official team did not start in the best way. Hit by Luca Marini in the Portimão Sprint, Bastianini’s season has so far lasted a few corners and he will be forced to zero points in the standings for at least another three weeks, considering that Austin will be racing on the weekend of April 16th.

In Argentina decimated

In addition to Bastianini, Pol Espargaró, Marc Marquez and Miguel Oliveira will also not compete in Argentina, all injured in the first three days of the World Championship. The most serious of the stops is certainly that of Aleix’s brother, who during the second free practice session crashed at great speed after a highside, being hit by his motorbike near the barriers: for the GasGas rider a fracture to the jaw and some dorsal vertebrae, as well as a pulmonary contusion. The injuries of Marquez and Oliveira are children of the same dynamic, caused precisely by the Spanish Honda rider, who ended up against the Portuguese of Aprilia Team RNF. An error that cost the eight-time world champion a fracture to the thumb of his right hand and a double long lap penalty on his return.