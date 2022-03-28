After an exciting start to the season with the victory in Qatar and the adventurous challenge under the rain of Mandalika, here are two almost unprecedented appointments for Team Gresini MotoGP. Within seven days the celestial team will face the # ArgentinaGP and the # AmericasGP.

Gresini Racing has never raced as an independent team at Termas de Rio Hondo, even if the logo of the Faenza team has already tasted the podium under the “Sol de Mayo”: you have to go back to 23 October 1998 to applaud Alex Barros on the third step of the Argentine GP raced at the Juan and Oscar Galvez racetrack.

Instead, only one appearance on the “Circuit of the Americas” in 2013, with Alvaro Bautista 8th at the finish. Here too, however, the stars and stripes story of Gresini tells us of a third place for Marco Melandri at Laguna Seca in 2006 and 2007 and a second place for Alex De Angelis in Indianapolis 2009.

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Enea Bastianini in Argentina boasts a fourth place as best placement (Moto3 2018), while in Texas he was 2nd in the same year and above all 6th in 2021 on his debut in MotoGP.

“Argentina is a track that I really like and has been missing for a while because of the covid, it will be nice to go back … We come from a race that was a bit like that in Indonesia: the conditions weren’t the best but we improved in the wet, what not just, so come on, I’m happy. Instead Texas is a very special track, where it won’t be easy to be fast. I think that with the Ducati 2021 it will be a bit easier for me than last year … time to leave again, “said Aeneas.

Good role also for Fabio Di Giannantonio who tested the podium of Termas in 2018 and that of Austin in 2017 (always in Moto3).

“Finally we’re back in Argentina … We hadn’t been going for two years now and it is a very very beautiful track in my opinion. a good base there too. And then America … One of my favorite views of the calendar: very tiring for sure, but I’ve always done well enough, I’ve always been fast and honestly I can’t wait to race there with the MotoGP. very strong with some braking at the limit, I can’t wait “, added Diggia.