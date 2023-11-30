The stopwatch doesn’t count, at least the one linked to the fastest times of the day. Ducati and Enea Bastianini have worked to be ready for next season, not to print their name at the top of the time list at the Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, site of the last 2023 MotoGP test but already looking towards 2024.

The rider from Rimini had the opportunity to work for a long time with the Desmosedici GP24, the one he will see again in the 2024 Sepang tests before the start of the season, and the sensations were immediately good. Exactly like those of teammate and reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

At the end of the day of testing, Bastianini gave himself to the microphones of the journalists present in Valencia, including those from Motorsport.com, and gave the first overview of the new Red which, on the Valencian Community track, was presented… Black.

“The day went well, because the first impact I had with the Desmosedici GP24 was better than last year. Not a big difference with the 2023 bike, but it’s better. We also worked well on the set up, and this is a positive thing because in the season just ended I didn’t have the opportunity to work much on this aspect and we improved how the bike turns, we improved corner entry a bit”.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

If what was missing in 2023 was a basic set up that could allow him to exploit the strong points of the bike and his riding for most of the season (also due to injuries), Bastianini immediately looked for a feeling with the new bike and this seems to have arrived. Praise also goes to the new engine, as confirmed by all the other Ducati riders who have had the opportunity to try the new specification.

“The 2024 bike is better in the center of the corner, in my opinion. But the most positive thing is that we managed to improve the set-up. The engine is also better than last year. It’s fast, when you open the throttle the response is excellent and I’m happy.”

“The engine braking of the new engine specification is better, but it is quite similar to 2023. But we also tried something different, Pecco also tried it, and the response was good. We tried these things in view of the Sepang tests next year. It’s something that can help me with engine braking. Today it was still difficult to try certain things due to the strong wind. I also tried a time attack, but with this wind I found myself a bit at the limit. This is why I preferred not to do a real one. We have other tests to try.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Today the riders had the opportunity to test some Michelin 2024 tyres. Enea immediately promoted the Soft front, while he candidly declared that he had not tried those for 2025 due to their compound, the Hard, unsuitable for the cold weather conditions and of track encountered today.

“I tried the new tires and I liked them. The front Soft was good. I only tried the Soft today because I wanted to be cautious. It was important not to get any more injuries. But I think Michelin did a good job. The best thing they have brought these new tires is the corner entry, they give more grip”.

“I preferred not to test the specifications brought by Michelin in view of 2025. They were Hard and given the track conditions we found it would have been crazy to try them (laughs, ed.). They can probably be better, I don’t know if anyone has tried them but I’m very curious and we’ll see in Malaysia.”

It is then impossible not to take a look at the two most anticipated riders of the day, namely Marc Marquez who made his debut on a Ducati – that of the Gresini Racing team – after 10 years in Honda, and Pedro Acosta, the new jewel of GasGas (KTM) .

“I looked at Marc’s data before coming to the debrief and he went very well from the start. He was very fast quickly. The Ducati is a very fast bike, but he went fast straight away and his time attack also showed how fast he went. He was the fastest Ducati rider of all at turn 8. His speed in that part of the track is impressive. For the rest, nothing new.”

“I also saw Pedro on the track. I had a good look at him mid-session and he’s really nice to see. He has a very nice driving style and he’s already fast. He’ll probably be competitive from the first race. Fantastic.”

“I’m really curious to see what next season will be like. If this one was complicated, I think the next one will be even more so, and it will be so for everyone”, concluded Bastianini.