After the umpteenth victory of the season by Enea Bastianini and the first world championship points of Fabio Di Giannantonio, the Gresini MotoGP Team presents itself at the start of a very important double win for the development of this year 2022. It starts from Mugello, the second home grand prix of this season after the adoptive one of Mandalika, and then Montmeló.

It will be a double opportunity to confirm himself at the highest levels on one side of the garage, and to continue the growth process on the other on two tracks highly appreciated by both the Gresini standard bearers.

Historic courses and appeals: in MotoGP Gresini Racing boasts only one podium in its career (Gibernau in 2004 sprinting with Rossi) at Mugello, while in Montmelò the double-wins Gibernau-Melandri of 2004 and 2005 (second and third) are historic, as well as a third place also by Sete in 2003.

At Mugello Enea Bastianini never went beyond fifth position (2015 with the Gresini-branded Moto3), while in Montmelò on 23 he boasts a victory (Moto3 2018), 3 further podiums in the cadet category, and a top 10 of all compared to his debut in MotoGP last year.

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“They are two tracks that I like very much and they are both very exciting. I know the podium well in Montmelò, while at Mugello, although I am very happy, I have not yet had the pleasure of climbing it. Who knows if this year is the right time. from a crazy enterprise in France, between Italy and Spain we want to confirm that we are always competitive “, said Enea.

For Fabio Di Giannantonio four total podiums between Mugello (3) and Montmelò (1). For the 49th, the trio of consecutive podiums in Moto3 from 2016 to 2018, always under the orders of Fausto Gresini, should be underlined.

Read also:

“For me Mugello is an absolutely special place, as I believe for all of us Italian riders. This year with the public it will be incredible to race there. Our goal is at least to repeat the result of Le Mans which undoubtedly brought confidence and extra motivation. . It is obvious that at Mugello I would like something more because I love that place, so we will try. Montmelò will be important too, it is a track that I like and in addition there will be a fundamental test on Monday for a rookie. We will exploit it properly “, he said. added “Diggia”.