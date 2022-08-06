The 2022 season restarts from the third row, with the eighth time Enea Bastianini. After having experienced a difficult last month before the holiday break, the Rimini rider on the English Silverstone track seems to have found, at least partially, the feeling of him with his Ducati. Saturday’s result is certainly not unforgettable, but it should still allow the Gresini team rider to remain glued to the positions that matter, putting him in the fight, if not for the podium, at least for a place in the top five.

“I had struggled this morning – declared the ‘Beast’ at the end of qualifying – especially in the rhythm. In the time attack I got close but I was unable to go directly to Q2. Instead this afternoon we took a small step in terms of pace and on the flying lap we were quite fast. I’m not very happy, but that’s okay. In flashes I’m regaining confidence. With soft tires I can do more of my driving – continued Bastianini – while with harder compounds I find it more difficult. But we are on the right track. Tomorrow the choice of tires will be important. I didn’t feel good with the hard bikes, but there are those who went fast, so they could be an option for the race. We will have to be careful in the first few laps, but then they could work well. I should start seeing the sun again“.