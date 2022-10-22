The dream of the title, despite the triple debacle in qualifying by Bagnaia, Quartararo and Aleix Espargarò, now seems impossible for Enea Bastianini. The Gresini team rider, however, has to think about tomorrow afternoon’s race at the Sepang circuit rather than the world classification. In fact, the Italian promises to be one of the great protagonists of the challenge for victory, even more so after the splendid one second place obtained in qualifying behind an unstoppable Jorge Martin, who with the Pramac team GP22 also managed to break the track record. Speaking to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP at the end of the session, however, Bastianini appeared very satisfied and confident.

“I am quite happy because compared to yesterday we have taken a good step forward – declared the fast rider from Rimini, who next year will ride alongside Bagnaia in the official Ducati team – qso I was fast and I had a nice pace. I think Jorge was unbeatable today – recognized Bastianini – because he made an impressive time. I can’t wait to see him around her to understand what she did different from me, but that’s okay. The soft showed good potential today, it remained fairly constant and tomorrow I’ll have to try to be ‘soft’ at the start of the race if I want to use that tire“.

Finally, thinking from a competition point of view, the ‘Beast’ made it clear that he had warlike intentions: “Surely my characteristic is to manage the tire at the end of the race and I will try to do it again tomorrow. Let’s see what happens in the first laps, the first two are always important, but I never shone in the initial phase of the race. I’d like to go on the runbut it is not easy“, He concluded.