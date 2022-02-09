At his debut in the premier class, Enea Bastianini surprised on the saddle of a two-year old Ducati bike, entrusted to the Esponsorama Racing team, reaching third place twice in the Misano races and adding up to 102 points, with an evidently growing championship finale. And also in the Sepang tests the 24-year-old from Rimini showed all his talent, closing the two sessions at the top of the list of times, showing that he immediately got in tune with team Gresini’s Desmosedici GP21. The 2020 Moto2 world champion is aware that he is at the center of attention and intends to make the most of the start of the season: “We did some really good tests. I ride a bike that has reached its limit, so at the moment it has some advantages over the new GP21. As the races go by it might have some disadvantages, but for now it’s okay to enjoy the positives“, He affirmed, then praising the stability and delivery of his Ducati.

Its performances have not gone unnoticed, and Bastianini himself is aware that he is playing the saddle of the official team of Borgo Panigale for 2023: “I know that Dall’Igna is watching me and doing the same with Martin and Miller. There are three of us, I think we are playing for an important place for next year, but mainly I want to show myself what I can do. Obviously I am very pleased that Gigi believes in me, but I have to do the results ”. Of course, the challenge with the two rival brand-mates will not be easy for the rider from Romagna, since they will be able to go out on the track with the GP22, against his GP21. The centaur of the Gresini team therefore sets the bar for results high: “The top5 is the goal that I have set myself, even if as we know the seasons can go in many different ways. Let’s say that to be happy at the end of the year I should achieve this goal“, He concluded in the interview given to Corriere dello Sport.