With three wins in his pocket, Enea Bastianini is the only rider together with Fabio Quartararo to have won more this season. 2022 got off to a great start and made him one of the main candidates for the world title, before entering a phase of irregularity that cut him out of the game.

Two weeks after the resumption of the world championship at Silverstone, the Gresini team rider is fifth in the general classification with 105 points, one less than Pecco Bagnaia and 67 points behind the leader Quartararo. Bastianini does not yet know what colors he will wear next year, given that promotion to the official Ducati team is being played with Jorge Martin. Whoever will be the chosen one, the other will race with Pramac and will receive the same treatment both economically and in terms of materials that he will have at his disposal.

What is clear is that Bastianini will leave the Gresini facility, with which he is offering the best version this year despite having a 2021 prototype. However, this worked in his favor in the first part of the season, when the 2022 Desmosedici did not it was still well developed. The vacancy of Beast will be occupied by Alex Marquez, who will change brand after three years in Honda, first the Repsol team (2020) and then LCR (2021 and 2022).

Alex Marquez, LCR Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In an interview granted to GPOne.com on the occasion of World Ducati Week, Bastianini stated that he has no doubt that the youngest of the Marquez brothers will feel comfortable in his new team, in which he will be able to show his full potential: “Gresini is a family where you feel very comfortable. I think Alex will adapt very quickly to both the bike and the team. So next year he will be one more opponent to take into consideration ”.

“Here in Gresini it is very good, so I think we will see the real Alex Marquez,” added Bastianini who, after a five-week break, is determined to reverse the course of these last four races, in which he has accumulated only 11 points. “In racing it is normal that there are ups and downs. The important thing is to recover early and get back to work. The holidays allowed me to recharge my batteries ”.