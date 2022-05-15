Ducati had a triumphal day at Le Mans, even if the smile is probably only halfway in the garage of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. Enea Bastianini signed his third win of the season in the French Grand Prix and Jack Miller completed a sensational Red double, his tenth in MotoGP.

On the other hand, Pecco Bagnaia, the brand’s top man, greatly complicated the appeal to Fabio Quartararo, slipping with seven laps to go when the Desmosedici GPs were even signing a hat-trick.

But let’s start with the hero of the day, because by now the Gresini Racing driver cannot fail to be considered a serious candidate for the title. Until now he was the only one to have won at least two races in this 2022 and today he even placed the trio. All in just seven races.

In the early stages of the race he let the factory team’s two Ducatis set the pace with Miller and Bagnaia. The Australian, who was the only one to have mounted the soft tire also at the front as well as at the rear among the leading riders, suffered a first drop and, after having given up the position to his boxmate, was also reabsorbed by “Beast”.

Once second, however, the Rimini rider immediately made it clear that he did not intend to settle and in the space of a few steps he went to attach himself to the tail of the Desmosedici GP # 63. On lap 21 he came out very strong from the second corner and took the attack to the chicane, taking the lead, even if for a few meters.

At turn 6, in fact, Pecco reacted immediately and got back in front. At this stage, however, it was evident that the vice-champion of the world had become nervous and confirmed it a few corners later, going very long at turn 8 and giving the leadership to Bastianini.

The most serious mistake, however, was yet to come, because in an attempt to retake his compatriot, Bagnaia lost the front at the penultimate corner, serving the victory to Bastianini on a silver platter but, as mentioned, making it once again extremely in his run-up to the title has risen, given that now the points to recover from Quartararo are 46.

The Frenchman was indicated as the favorite with the pace shown in recent days, but he started really badly, retreating to ninth place. A heavy handicap for his Yamaha, even if in the end, also favored by the fall of Bagnaia and by those of both Suzuki, he managed to recover, conquering a very precious fourth place in terms of the World Championship.

In front of him, however, in addition to an excellent Miller, on the second podium of the season, there is also his direct rival in the world ranking, Aleix Espargaro, who has signed the third consecutive podium of Aprilia (on a podium composed only of bikes Italians), resisting the attack attempts at the end of “El Diablo” and reducing the gap to him to just 4 points. Then watch out for Bastianini, because with today’s success he too returns to -8.

To complete the top 5 we find the Ducati of the other host Johann Zarco, while Marc Marquez once again had to settle for sixth place, accusing a gap of over 15 “at the checkered flag. A clear sign of how much he and his Honda are actually very far from the possibility of fighting for the World Championship, something he had declared several times over the course of this weekend.

A little further back is the other RC213V of Takaaki Nakagami, while in eighth position we find Brad Binder, good at not being too affected by the loss of a wing which occurred in the early stages of the race following a contact with a Ducati. Top 10 also for a good Luca Marini, ninth with the Ducati of Mooney VR46, and for the other Aprilia of Maverick Vinales, who once again paid a very heavy price for a very bad start.

Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio also score points, best among rookies in 12th and 13th position. 15th then there is Franco Morbidelli, but his race is disappointing, because even today he collected 25 “from the other Yamaha of Quartararo. It went even worse for Andrea Dovizioso, who finished 9” seconds behind and remains in the mouth dry.

The crash of Alex Rins’ Suzuki also gave moments of great apprehension in the very early stages of the race: the Spaniard went wide at turn 2 when he was third and cut into the gravel as Zarco did on Friday. Once he got back on track at very high speed at the chicane, he crashed badly, but it should be emphasized that he did it precisely to try to avoid crossing the trajectory of the two Ducati on their way.