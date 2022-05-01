All in all, a positive weekend for the Gresini MotoGP Team which finds the points zone with Enea Bastianini, eighth at the finish line of this sixth round of the season in Jerez de la Frontera. The result of the Italian number 23 was not at all obvious, who had struggled over the weekend to find the right feeling with his Desmosedici GP21.

In the race, things went differently, with Enea good at finding concentration and pace in a race that was complicated even by the high temperatures on the track. Not too well out of the blocks, Bastianini then recovered various positions and found 8 important points for the rest of the season.

For Fabio Di Giannantonio another Grand Prix completed. A shame to have missed the points area again after having shown in the race that you have the pace to reach it. The final 18th place has a sweet and sour taste. Tomorrow is an important day with the official tests (10.00 – 18:15) to report other fundamental kilometers and continue to grow.

Enea Bastianini (8th): “Not to be happy with an eighth position … but considering everything we did our best. We collect important points in a weekend where I never had the feeling I was hoping for and from this point of view tomorrow’s tests fall perfectly well. I would like to leave here with clear ideas and go back to riding my bike as I have managed to do on all the other tracks until now.“.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (18th): “All in all a positive race. Unfortunately, I lost some positions at the start, but as a distance from the leaders we definitely took a step forward. The points group was not far off, but we still need to improve. We managed it on the rear over the weekend, we’ll have to do it tomorrow in tests to solve something under braking“.