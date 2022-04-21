After winning in Austin, Enea Bastianini arrives at the Portuguese Grand Prix as the leader of the MotoGP world championship. With the whole weekend ahead of him, the Italian driver will give his best on a track with blind corners and a race that promises to be very uncertain indeed.

“I have good sensations”, said the Gresini rider at the press conference. “On this circuit I won the title in 2020 and now I am leading the standings. for me this is a fabulous time. Now we need to push the ‘reset’ button. The European races are different and the level of the bike and the rivals is very balanced, so it will not be easy to remain the leader. In any case, we are motivated and focused for this weekend ”.

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing MotoGP Photo by: MotoGP

The Portuguese Grand Prix promises rain and wind in the Friday sessions, while Sunday appears to be the only dry day on the Lusitanian track. This poor weather stability could become a not insignificant factor for Enea Bastianini. However, the Gresini driver is not worried about this situation, because his goal is very specific: to defend his domination.

“In Indonesia we made a good step forward in the wet during the race. Pecco Bagnaia is very quick here and we can draw conclusions from this too ”, he added in reference to his brand mate, who has a GP22 in the factory team. “I didn’t expect to be at the top of the standings. my expectations were to be ahead, but not to be first. We had two great wins, but the best one was in Austin for me, I don’t know why, but I’ve always dreamed of winning there. Now, however, it will not be easy to keep the lead ”.