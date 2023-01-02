There Ducati it has been the absolute protagonist of the last three years of the MotoGP. The Borgo Panigale manufacturer has slowly but surely become the absolute point of reference for the premier class of two-wheelers. First came the Constructors’ title, in 2020, then the Constructors-Team double in 2021 and finally last year the hat-trick was completed, adding to the two ‘team’ championships that Drivers’ Championship that had been missing since 2007. feat it was I’m sorry Bagnaiathe first Italian to become world champion in MotoGP since Valentino Rossi.

Now it’s time for the rider from Chivasso and for Ducati to concentrate on defending the title. To contribute to the red cause has meanwhile also arrived Aeneas Bastianini, promoted by the management of Borgo Panigale to the official team after giving a show astride the GP21 of the Gresini team. The target of the rider from Rimini is to also be able to compete for the title and to do so, obviously, the Desmosedici needs to remain that super-competitive bike admired far and wide in the 2022 season, especially in the second half of the championship . From this point of view Bastianini, interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sporthe was very confident.

“Favorite Ducati? In my opinion, yes – admitted Bastianini, without hiding – in addition to being the most competitive, it is the one that has even more desire to demonstrate that it is ahead. At least initially I see us as the favourites, but the other houses won’t be watching. It will be a challenging year“. Indeed, when questioned by Paolo Ianieri della rosea, Bastianini opened the possibility to a victories cycle red in MotoGP: “Open a loop? Hopefully we can – the comment of the Beast, very curious like everyone to see the new GP23 – I’m still not sure what bike we’ll see, but they’re working. There won’t be a revolution, the GP22 was already good. The important thing will be to work on the details, in today’s MotoGP they make the difference“.