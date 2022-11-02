The last round of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship will mainly focus on the fight between Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo, decisive for the assignment of the world title. However, the duel between the Italian of Ducati and the French of Yamaha will not be the only one to be staged on the track in Valencia, which will also be decisive for the establishment of the top-3. Still on the subject of Ducati, this time under the team banner Gresini, Enea Bastianini he will try to end his experience with the team from Faenza in the best possible way by overtaking Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia in the standings, ahead of Rimini by just one point.

In this way, therefore, Bastianini will therefore want to conquer the 3rd place in the world championship and then pack his bags to Borgo Panigale, where he will prepare to compete in the next championship with the official team’s bike as Bagnaia’s teammate: “It will be my last race with the Gresini e team I will try to best honor this appointment – said the 24-year-old – it will certainly be a complicated race with many competitive drivers. We have come from a good period and we know our potential, so we will try to do well and take third place in the world championship ”.

Different story, however, for the other Italian of the Gresini team: Fabio Di Giannantonio. The Roman driver, 20th in the overall standings, will aim to close a complex championship, and then reset everything in view of 2023: “We close a difficult season, but nothing is given up – commented – we will try to have a good weekend and then dive into the tests with the new bike. We are already in 2023 even if we want to find the points on a track where I have always done well and that I like ”.