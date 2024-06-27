The rider market moves quickly and very early, this year the top riders have already almost all made their future official and among these there is also Enea Bastianini. After the Italian Grand Prix, negotiations have accelerated further and have led the rider from Romagna to choose the best option for him among the various ones he had on the table.

As, Beast chose KTM by joining the Tech3 team, which will have official support from 2025. With the future already in the safe, the Ducati rider will be able to face the rest of the season with a different lightness: “I feel a little lighter, but it’s all quite similar. After the Mugello race things changed, Ducati made its decision and things went quickly. There was the offer from Aprilia, I made the decision very early. If you think about it too much you won’t get to the point. You also have to go a little instinctively.”

“The choice was difficult, because all my proposals were solid and very good. But when I saw Tech 3’s design I realized there was a chance to win. The bike is official and the team is official because KTM will be written on it and we will have a lot of support from the factory, which is why I made this decision. There will also be Pigiamino (Alberto Giribuola, ed), so we will have a good base. Then, as we saw with Pedro Acosta, whoever goes fastest decides,” Bastianini said on Thursday in Assen.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

So, speeding up the process of choosing his future, Enea decided to follow his instinct and go where he felt most wanted: “We were there and we had to decide, the sooner I got this weight off my shoulders the better. I decided in a short time, what pushed me to choose KTM was the project behind it. I felt 100% wanted and I took this direction”.

“I didn’t feel treated badly, but it was certainly a difficult situation,” he explained, referring to Ducati. “Being questioned not only by Ducati, but by everyone right from the first race is special. This gave us the opportunity to push hard, but on the other hand there was that thought that who knows what happens. But they were always correct in saying that they would have decided by Mugello and they were clear.”

Now, however, there remains a season to complete on the GP24 and, after the excellent performance in Mugello, Bastianini aims to replicate the great results also in Holland and in the rest of the championship: “More than the future, I think about the present, that is what’s happening right now. Now I’m here with you and I talk about the future and it’s right to do so, but when I go back to the garage I feel like I want to move forward and try to do the best I can without being malicious or being afraid of something. I’m sure that Ducati will give me what I need between now and the end of the year, I think nothing will change, I’m staying motivated.”