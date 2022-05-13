Not even a fall in the final round was able to crack the smile of today Enea Bastianini. The Italian centaur of the Gresini team, riding his Ducati, set the best time of the day during the afternoon’s PL2 at Le Mans, effectively booking a ticket for automatic entry into Q2 tomorrow in qualifying. The rider from Rimini, already winner of two races this year, fortunately did not suffer consequences in his flight in the gravel, which did not even cost him the first position in front of the usual Aleix Espargarò with Aprilia and Alex Rins’ Suzuki.

“The fall? Luckily I had already made the time – Bastianini joked to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP after returning to the pits – shame because it would have been nice to celebrate a little for this day, instead there is always something wrong. The first sector is good for me since this morning. I can make turn 1 very fast, the bike is stable. On the last lap at the end I pinched the inside line of turn 3 too much, which is what helps me to do well on the 4th. I crashed there, but the first sector is actually the part where we have to work less. Being back in front represents a sigh of relief. At Jerez we got a bit confused: we modified the bike a lot and I never felt comfortable. Even during the tests we didn’t take a very big step. Something went wrong. During the winter tests, however, we were fast: a pity. But motorcycles are like that. The important thing is to have found speed “concluded the ‘Beast’.