MotoGP will be back in action in a few weeks for the Italian Grand Prix and the Mugello International Circuit hosted some riders from the premier class today for a collective day of testing. Among these is Enea Bastianini, back on a motorcycle after the injury that kept him away from racing for almost the entire start of the season.

The Ducati rider took to the track with a Panigale V4S today to test his physical conditions in view of his return, scheduled for the Italian Grand Prix on 11 June. Only the rain that fell after lunch stopped the activity of the Ducati rider and the other riders on the track. However, the day was important for Bestia to check the condition of his right scapula, which was fractured during the Portimao Sprint due to an accident with Luca Marini.

Initially, Bastianini had already tried to return to Jerez, but then had to forfeit, extending the wait until Le Mans, where he was replaced by Danilo Petrucci. In the home round, however, he will return to the saddle of his Desmosedici, thanks to the test carried out today in which he showed confidence in view of his return to the track.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Photo by: Enea Bastianini

Not only Bastianini, the Gresini team was also busy at Mugello for the test day. On the track, the two owners Fabio Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez, together with the two Moto2 standard bearers Jeremy Alcoba and Filip Salac. Remaining in the Ducati house, Michele Pirro is also present at Mugello, busy with the GP23. Danilo Petrucci did not miss the opportunity to get back on track either, who after the Le Mans race with the Desmosedici returned to the saddle of his Panigale SBK for a day of testing together with Nicolò Bulega.

Yamaha also took advantage of the tests, which “entered” the Ducatisti with Cal Crutchlow. The Iwata manufacturer’s test team continues to carry on development work in order to try and offer Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli the best bike possible. For this he relies on the English test rider, who rode the M1 today in the hope of being able to turn the situation around within the Japanese team.