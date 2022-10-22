42 points to recover are a lot, but the qualifying for the Malaysian Grand Prix seems to have profiled a good opportunity to continue believing in the World Championship for Enea Bastianini. The Gresini Racing driver finished second, bowing only to a majestic Jorge Martin, but the first three of the world championship standings are all rather late.

World leader Pecco Bagnaia is ninth, right in front of Aleix Espargaro’s Aprilia, and both crashed in Q2 at Sepang. Fabio Quartararo fares even worse and not only for the position: the Yamaha Frenchman is 12th, but above all he has remedied a small fracture in his left hand in a crash that occurred during FP4.

In these conditions, trying to escape could be an ideal strategy in tomorrow’s race: “It can make sense. It depends on how I will be in the first laps, because the first two are always very important, even if I never shone early on in the race. . I’d like to try to escape: I think it’s feasible, but it’s not easy, “Bastianini told Sky Sport MotoGP HD.

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Regarding the qualification, “Bestia” is satisfied with his position, but with great honesty he admitted that it would not have been possible to beat the poleman, who gave him the beauty of more than four tenths. In his telemetry, however, there could be some secrets to steal from a race point of view.

“I’m quite happy, because compared to yesterday we made a good step forward. I was fast, I had a good pace, but I think Jorge was really fast in qualifying: I’m really eager to look at the telemetry of his lap to understand what he has made different from me. But that’s okay. “

Speaking of tires, the Ducati rider would also be considering a fairly aggressive choice for the race, even if he has not yet made a final decision.

“The soft showed a lot of potential today, because it stayed pretty constant. If I want to use that tire there, I’ll have to try to be ‘soft’ at the beginning of the race. But come on, my characteristic has always been to be able to keep the tire for the final, let’s try to do it again tomorrow “, he concluded.