The podium in the World Championship is there, close at hand. With second place in the Malaysian Grand Prix two weeks ago, Enea Bastianini is only one point behind Aleix Espargaro’s Aprilia, so in Valencia he will have the opportunity to try to overtake and end his adventure with the Gresini Racing, before joining the official Ducati team starting next Tuesday’s collective tests.

Indeed, at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo could also give a good hand to future boxing mate Pecco Bagnaia. If he were to hit his fifth win of the season, in fact, he would give his compatriot the certainty of winning the title, given that Fabio Quartararo can only win and hope for a black Sunday for the Ducatista to reverse the situation. However, it must be said that the Spanish track has never been one of his favorite hunting grounds, because in his career he has never felt the joy of the podium here.

“Let’s say it’s a track I’ve never had great results on. This year I have to reset and try to start off on the right foot. I think the bike will help me a lot and that I’ll have a little less problems than with the bike. last year, which had a lot of moves up front. But I will certainly try, “Bastianini said when asked if the goal for Sunday is victory.

In any case, third place in the World Championship does not seem to be an obsession for the Rimini-born: “It would be an icing on the cake to end the championship in the best possible way, but even if we didn’t succeed, I think we did a good job. . The balance is positive, because we had a good season “.

Among other things, at the moment he has not even thought of a “foil” to do if he were to hit the target: “In reality we did not make any bets and it is strange, because it is something that usually happens in Team Gresini. some come out before Sunday. In case, I’ll tell you Saturday. “

Enea did not hide the fact that there are also some small regrets regarding a season that perhaps could have seen him reach this last race still in contention for the title: “I did some races that were not so good, in which I could have better by acting differently, so clearly there are some regrets. But it’s only my second year in MotoGP and I wasn’t hoping for perfection. The goal was to grow and I think we did. “

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In the tests next week, the new chapter of his MotoGP career will begin, as an official Ducati rider. “It will certainly be difficult at the beginning. I will have to try to understand how to work in a factory team, but I’m calm and I think I can start on the right foot,” he explained.

There is also a chapter that is going to close, which is the one with Gresini Racing. The team that first took him to the World Championship when he was a kid and then allowed him to become a rider capable of winning in MotoGP. “Bestia” was then asked if there is anything from the Faenza team that he would like to take to the official team.

“The results were above expectations. This means that our working method was good, that we did something important. I would like to try to keep this aspect, even if my working method is very similar to that of Ducati, because they were the engineers. But I’d also like to keep the lightness, which certainly will be less in a factory team, but it’s an aspect that shouldn’t be underestimated. “

Something he learned from the team of the unforgettable owner Fausto: “Team Gresini has always been like this, so it’s something that they introduced me to. Surely an official team will be more methodical and more serious, but I’d like to keep that touch of lightness that in my opinion does not hurt “.