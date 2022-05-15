There’s no two without three. Enea Bastianini today was able to touch it with his hand. Arriving at Le Mans as the only MotoGP rider to have won at least two races this season, the Gresini Racing rider also celebrated on the podium of the French Grand Prix, placing a sensational three of a kind and relaunching himself strongly in the title race.

The rider from Rimini was behind the two Ducati of the factory team at the beginning, but after half the race it seemed quite evident that his GP21 had more. After bypassing Jack Miller, who perhaps also paid for the choice of the soft tire at the front, he also caught up with Pecco Bagnaia and led him to make a mistake: first he went long at turn 8, giving him the lead, then he slipped in an attempt to go and get it back. And this is the only drawback in a day that the Borgo Panigale manufacturer finished with a double. But Aeneas can only be very satisfied with his Sunday.

“I’m too happy, because it had been a bit of a complicated weekend. I knew I was fast, but the three crashes and the breakdown on the bike compromised the feeling a bit. I tried to stay calm and saw that my pace was good, so I just had to wait for the right moment to try, “Bastianini told Sky Sport MotoGP HD right after the race.

“When I passed Jack, I saw that Pecco was starting to be hanged too. I approached him and, if you want to say it, I tried to mislead him a little. Then he fell, but I thought I still had him behind and that he had only wasted so much time with his mistake. But it was certainly a very unexpected victory, “he added.

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A straight answer after the press conference also came about the mistake of the vice-champion of the world: “I think ours is a good rivalry, but maybe I’m the rider who bothers him the most, because I’m Italian and the The other day he said he’d like Miller to stay on the team. So seeing me there I think it put a lot of pressure on him. “

Today’s success has an important specific weight, because it certifies once and for all the maturity of the former Moto2 world champion, who was able to straighten a weekend that had not been easy and that probably saw his choice to wait rewarded as well. to homologate 2022 aerodynamics, because at the race distance his GP21 seemed more effective than the GP22.

Among other things, it comes at a time when the choice of Ducati between him and Jorge Martin for 2023 is approaching, even if by now the certainty of the official package for the next two years is already there. It remains only to find out what color his bike will be.

“For me it means a lot, because we have shown that when we are okay we are fast. When we are not ok, we struggle too much. What limits us sometimes is finding the solution as soon as possible. But it will be something that I will work on. slowly, because in any case having already won three races makes me very satisfied “.

Among other things, he revealed that he pushed with the team to race with the bike with which he crashed for the third time this morning at the weekend, because his belief was that the problem wasn’t that, but the soft tire on the front. In fact, the race average proved to be a winning choice.

“Because it was the bike I was best with anyway. I’m happy I made that choice and if there is something that limited us over the weekend, I think it was the soft front tire, because I always crashed when I had that. But every time I edited the media I saw that it was better. In this way, however, we begin to understand a little more what it does for me “.

When asked if not going to the factory team would be a very big disappointment, he said: “I’m not thinking about it too much, because I prefer to stay focused on the championship, I think we have to do well. Ducati is a bike with which I’m very happy with it and what happened today is proof that a satellite team can win if it has the right package. So it wouldn’t worry me too much. “