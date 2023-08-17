Enea Bastianini is still searching for himself on the Ducati Desmosedici GP 2023. This weekend the Austrian Grand Prix will be held on the Red Bull Ring track.

The track owned by the energy drink company has often been the scene of superb Ducati performances in the recent past. Bastianini, who is looking for the right basic setup to be able to exploit his potential and that of the bike, hopes to be able to find a solution to his questions in order to take the right path, the one that could allow him to join the group of riders who fight for the podium and, why not, also for victories.

“In my opinion, to improve, I have to balance things, that is, I have to adapt more to the bike, but I have to make sure that the bike can be closer to my preferences. Once I’ve found the main problem, it will all be downhill. But without understanding the direction to take is very difficult to be competitive. You go fast when you have the bike in your hands. It has always been like this and although the Ducati is the best bike of the lot, I don’t have it in my hands. So I can’t make a difference like my partner and the other Ducati riders. I need some time. Try to understand what the problem is and I’ll start from there.”

“I think the Red Bull Ring can partly help me understand certain things. Last year I did well, but I also did well at Silverstone. In the race, apart from the contact at the first corner, I was strong. This year , however, the opposite happened. I started well, but I couldn’t keep up the pace, I couldn’t be precise and follow the same lines. It was a complicated situation but there’s no need to get nervous. This is a friendly track for me “because I’ve always gone fast. I’ve never achieved any results because on Sundays for various reasons I’ve never achieved results, but usually I feel good”.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bastianini doesn’t set goals for the weekend in terms of results, but it’s clear that he wants to try to understand what the problem is that doesn’t allow him to exploit the potential of the GP23 and be on a par with all the other riders who ride a Ducati.

“Every time I get on the track, I don’t aim to finish tenth, but to take the podium and do well. But I don’t know if I’ll succeed. I’ll see how I’m doing tomorrow and then we’ll draw some conclusions. However, I’ll have a clearer situation. We will have to try to solve the problems we have and then we will see.”

“I was taken aback because at Assen I thought I’d understood something and found the right path. Instead, then we got to Silverstone and we realized that the base wasn’t good. So we redid everything a bit to understand the real problem. because in any case we worked a lot on the set-up, we made a lot of changes, but the sensations never arrived. There must be some other problem. I hope to get there as soon as possible to do some good races”.

For a driver who is looking for the right path to follow in terms of set-up, the presence of the Sprint Race on Saturday could be more of an obstacle than a help. The Romagnolo does not think so. Indeed, he admitted that he used the one at Silverstone to collect data and get as much information as possible to try to solve his problems.

“The Sprint race, for me, today is a help, not a problem. It provides me with data. At Silverstone, it’s bad to say, but I worked above all to collect data rather than to be super fast. Sometimes you have to sacrifice performance for work. Here, on the other hand, I really hope to find a solution quickly and then see”.