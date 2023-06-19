The German Grand Prix that went into the archive this weekend was the seventh of the season, but in fact the second complete for Enea Bastianini, who returned after the injury to his right shoulder blade in the Mugello race and engaged this weekend among the ups and downs of the left-handed track of the Sachsenring. Here you achieved your best result of the season, an eighth place which, if you look at the standings, is not satisfactory, but if you think about the ordeal of this beginning of 2023, it makes you smile.

Only two complete races under his belt for Bastianini were preparation for the weekend in Germany, where he struggled less than in Mugello, but he’s still not 100%: “Physically, I feel better, I resisted well” explains the Ducati rider at the end of the long race. “Certainly I still have to make the step to get to the point where I was before the injury, but physically I feel much better and I arrived quite well at the end of the race, without being exhausted. I’m happy”.

Bastianini started from the fourth row of the grid, an 11th position which certainly does not reflect his standards, but which he obtained after gaining direct access to Q2, a significant step. The race was complicated, but on Sunday he grabbed a top 10 after big tussles, managing to finish in eighth position: “I was hoping the start would go a little better, but I got stuck and I was never able to recover, however in the end it went quite well”.

“The second half of the race went a bit like I expected. I still don’t have what allows you to do that something extra, I’ve seen that in the race I find it hard to overtake. Last year, when I wanted to overtake, it was quite easy. Instead I saw here too that every time I tried to overtake they immediately crossed me and I couldn’t close the corner. I still lack that feeling on the front that I had last year, but that’s normal, because it’s only been two races since I came back, it will definitely take another race.”

Race that will not be long in coming. Already next weekend we’ll be back on track for the last appointment before the summer break. At Assen, the Ducati rider will try to take further steps forward, even if the Dutch track is physically more demanding than the Sachsenring: “The more I’m on the bike, the happier I am, that’s why I’m happy that there’s another race next week.” . I’ll definitely always be a little more tired, but it’s okay. Then I’ll have to work a lot during the summer break to get back to 100%”.

In the meantime, Bastianini will take advantage of the Assen weekend to continue to familiarize himself with the bike, which once again appeared unbeatable in Germany, with eight Ducatis in the top ten: “The race was 20 seconds faster than last year , we went very fast. Then it is true that last year the temperatures were even higher. The Ducati is certainly the bike to beat and I think both Bagnaia and Martin have managed to make a difference and take that step that the other Ducati riders are still missing”.

“However, I’m still happy with the race and the work. When braking from straight ahead, the bike behaves very well. Corner entry is the phase in which I’m suffering the most right now and where last year I was able to push the most. So, because I lack confidence, I can’t do that little bit more. I think it’s better for Pecco and at the moment worse for me, but it’s something we have to sort out and it will probably take some time ”, concludes the Ducati rider reflecting on the weaknesses he encountered astride the factory team’s Desmosedici.