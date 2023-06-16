Enea Bastianini was undoubtedly one of the happy notes on Friday at the German Grand Prix. Arriving at Sachsenring still recovering from a physical point of view, after finally returning to Mugello after a long stop due to the scapula injury sustained in Portimao, the Ducati rider was able to gain direct access to Q2.

The Rimini rider finished eighth both in the FP2 standings and in the cumulative standings of the first two sessions. And the tarnish of his growth compared to Mugello gives him that slight sense of dissatisfaction that can be read in his words, which reveal that he would have expected even better.

“My day was complicated in the morning, but then it went better in the afternoon. This morning I made a few mistakes and unfortunately I wasn’t able to take advantage of the tyre, but there was also a yellow flag on the last lap which It didn’t help me” Bastianini said.

“I had a bad time in FP2, because the track was still a bit wet, but when I saw the sun was coming out, I was pretty relaxed. I set a good pace, without dropping much, and I’m happy about that. The time attack didn’t go very well, but the important thing was to get into Q2,” he added.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The problem now is not so much the pain, but the fact that he is underdeveloped in terms of physical strength, having not trained his upper body for about two months. But even on this aspect he seems to have taken a step compared to last weekend.

“On this track I had better sensations straight away. I struggle much less and especially when changing direction I’ve already improved compared to Mugello. At the moment it’s still my Achilles heel, but in the rest of the track I’m able to be fast and I’m happy”.

When he was then asked if a race in the rain could be a help for him, he continued: “I always prefer the dry, also because the wet is always an unknown, it depends on how you approach it at the beginning. It can go well, but also very badly. Anyway, I hope it will be dry for the rest of the weekend”.

Yesterday he had made no secret of his disappointment at the missed opportunity to fight for the title due to the injury, even if underneath he still harbors a little hope: “You always have to believe in it, that’s not much, but it’s certain. Let’s say that the Last year Quartararo’s second half of the season was very anomalous, but you always have to believe in it.”

