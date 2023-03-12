The first of the two test days that conclude the MotoGP winter begins under the sign of Ducati. Before the traffic lights go out for the first time in 2023, the premier class was back in action amidst the ups and downs of Portimao, where, just like in Sepang, it was the Desmosedici who made the big noise. However, if Pecco Bagnaia came close to breaking the track record leading a platoon of “Rosse”, one certainly cannot speak of a brilliant Day 1 for Enea Bastianini, who stopped in 17th position in the time classification.

A few hitches slowed down the work in garage number 23, in the morning a technical problem on both GP23s forced him to stay still for a long time, while in the afternoon a crash conditioned the second part of the day. No physical consequences for the pilot, fortunately, who however remains with a pinch of bitterness in his mouth for the day not 100% exploited.

“We had two small problems on both bikes which were minor but made us stop for a long time, an hour and a half. I crashed in the afternoon, I wasn’t even pulling much, I was just trying to do a few laps because then I would have had to put on new tyres, but it was starting to get chilly and I lay down”, explained Bastianini at the end of the first day of testing in Portimao.

However, Beast he doesn’t think this Day 1 should be thrown away, quite the contrary. If you look at the whole, he feels satisfied also in view of the growth he can make between now and the beginning of the season, starting from the final day of testing: “But apart from these problems, the balance isn’t as negative as it seems. I think there’s a positive, my pace is definitely not at the level of the top three, but it’s not too far from the top 5 at the moment. As for dry lap I don’t know because I’ve never tried it. There will certainly be work to do for tomorrow, tonight I’ll have to study the data well and look at some lines, I’m certainly making some mistakes”.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After the Sepang tests, the MotoGP returned to Europe to carry out the last winter tests in these two days, on the same track where it will inaugurate the 2023 season. Portimao is certainly not one of the simplest tracks, especially when it comes to familiarizing yourself with a new bike and with ups and downs that complicate everything. This is precisely the case with Bastianini, who recalls how little he has ridden in dry conditions astride a MotoGP bike (the last few races held had been in the wet). “Here in Portimao I’ve never done so many dry laps with the MotoGP. So I need to get some references and understand a few things”.

Bastianini is the last of the Ducati riders in the timesheets, but this doesn’t make him despair, on the contrary. The idea of ​​having to learn to be able to get close to his teammate motivates him: “I have to start making the most of the new bike, I’m having a little more effort than Pecco at the moment, but here we are. I don’t think the jump from 21 to 23 is the problem, I just think it should be ridden differently. Although the bikes are very similar, something different must be done. Then I think that I still haven’t done my best to interpret the track”.

What was missing today in the Ducati garage is work on aerodynamics, which instead we have seen in an important way in other garages (first of all Aprilia, here’s an in-depth analysis): “We certainly have to do something tomorrow, in the sense that today we rode with the evolving configuration, but as they say, without the tank. In Malaysia, in my opinion, we didn’t try it very much, we need to do a few more laps and I think we’ll evaluate it tomorrow”.

“Worried? Nope, zero. Disappointed? I’m a little angry about the day, which we could have exploited more, but due to team mistakes and my mistakes we slowed down a bit. Pecco’s first half doesn’t make me angry, it motivates me because he means that you can get a lap time with that bike. I think it’s a feasible time trial and we will certainly get there too during the weekend. I don’t know if we’ll get there tomorrow, but I’m confident”, concludes Bastianini.