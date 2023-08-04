The return from the summer break brought the MotoGP to Silverstone, where the first free practice sessions took place today with the new format, which saw the fight for Q2 only in the second round. Surprisingly, one Ducati remains out, the official one of Enea Bastianini. Despite being at 100% again after the long injury that made him miss most of the first part of the season, the rider from Romagna didn’t seem at ease either with the bike or on the English track.

The official Ducati standard-bearer remained out of direct access to the decisive qualifying phase and tomorrow the road will be uphill to try and make up ground. However, it won’t be easy because the feeling with his Desmosedici GP23 isn’t yet at its best: “I was hoping for better, I have to tell the truth. I didn’t have a great day. In FP2 I expected a step forward, but it didn’t come. I think with the soft tire we didn’t make the difference that the others did. I have pumping almost everywhere, but above all I can’t keep the line in the middle of the curves and with the gas. So I have to sort this out.”

Being away from racing for some time, recovering from an injury and haste in having to familiarize yourself with a new bike while remaining behind the competition: this mix has led Bastianini to have to catch up and he is now working on aspects that his brand mates have already arranged: “It’s a set, let’s say it’s not easy, because seeing that you don’t get where you want right away is annoying. It’s normal, it wouldn’t be the other way around. But I have to accept this and go step by step, try to understand where the problem is. It’s also true that this bike is different from the old one, so I have to try to ride a little differently too. But I have to sew it on, because otherwise I’m not competitive”.

One of the aspects that most destabilizes Aeneas is that of finding himself struggling with his own strengths. Or rather, those that until last year were such and have now turned into an Achilles’ heel: “The entrance and the distance were my strong points, but now they are no longer, on the contrary. They are my weak points. Finding myself without my strong point doesn’t make a difference to me at the moment. But that’s the way it is, so we have to look for a solution. All the other Ducati riders have found it, obviously, having done fewer races, I’m taking more time. But I’m sure we’ll come to a conclusion.”

One of the great protagonists of the British Grand Prix will certainly be the weather. The rain variable can play a fundamental role, however Bastianini would prefer dry conditions to continue the development and confidence work to be established with his factory Ducati: “Will it rain tomorrow? In my opinion it’s bad because I can’t continue my work. But in case of rain, we carry on anyway. I try to do my best… the priority will be to get into Q2″.