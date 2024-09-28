Second, just a few tenths away from victory and with the knowledge of being able to compete for an important result tomorrow. Enea Bastianini showed off a top-level pace on Saturday, increasing his remorse for a fifth place on the grid which puts him in a position to have to chase his rivals, a theme later also mentioned at the very end of the race.

A regret that is associated with the stage victory that escaped by just a few tenths, especially because without the time lost in the early stages of the sprint race, the Italian seemed to have the pace to impose himself, even overtaking his teammate Francesco Bagnaia. However, in such a short race, starting from the second row is never easy to recover, especially if you also lose a position when the traffic lights go out against Marc Marquez, a tough and difficult opponent to overtake.

Undoubtedly, Jorge Martin’s fall in the early stages simplified Bastianini’s work, not only because it allowed him to recover a position, but also because it removed one of the opponents most credited for the success from the game. However, Martin discussion aside, the official Ducati rider demonstrated that he has an extremely competitive pace, continuing on the form seen in the last few events.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo credit: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Let’s say that first of all I expected a little more in qualifying. Then in the race, immediately in turn 1 I didn’t really know where to brake, because everyone was open like a fan in front and I wasn’t able to pass anyone, in fact I lost a position with Marquez because he threw himself in”, said Bastianini at the end of the race , commented on both the regret of qualifying, which will see him start from fifth place again tomorrow, and the difficulties in finding a space to squeeze into at the start.

During the race, the Italian then managed to progress in the standings with an increasingly rapid pace, his trademark: “Lap after lap I improved, as I usually do. The last lap I was close to Pecco, but I don’t know if with one more lap it would have been enough or if two would have been needed to attack him”, he then added, underlining how, despite having reached the finish line, it is difficult to make a concrete hypothesis on how many laps it would have taken to transform that second place into a victory, also because it’s one thing to arrive, another to overtake.

If it is difficult to be certain about the overtaking that would have been worth the victory, it is easier to think about the fact that without the traffic in the first part of the race, especially that of Marquez, it would have been much simpler to catch Bagnaia, opening up the fight at the end.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo credit: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I definitely would have had a better chance [passando prima Marquez] because, when you have someone in front of you, it’s always difficult to be as fast as you want, you’re forced to brake a little slower. Today Marquez had a lot of speed when going downhill, but he was a little more in difficulty when braking. Let’s hope [se avessi passato Marquez prima]I could have fought with Bagnaia on the last lap, but in 13 laps it’s always difficult, especially if you get a bad start.”

One of Bastianini’s characteristics is his ability to preserve the tires and make the difference over long distances, when the others start to feel the wear of their tyres. According to the Italian, however, today the soft tire was not at its absolute limit, but still had something to give: however, with an asphalt that reaches temperatures of 60°C, it is difficult to think that the softer compound could face the long race of tomorrow, pushing the choice towards another compound.

“The softs hadn’t arrived, they still had something to give. Today it was also a little more difficult to push as there was a lot of wind on the track, however, from my point of view, the soft still had something to give, certainly not to make the race. Then we will evaluate, but I think that the soft for the race is a very unlikely choice.”