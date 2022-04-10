Qatar was not a meteor. Enea Bastianini in Austin, Texas won the second race out of four in this beginning of 2022 managing the first part of the race and then unleashing in the last third of the Grand Prix of the Americas in which first Jorge Martin and then Jack Miller jumped to fly towards the success that allows him to find the head of the World Championship. Below are his hot statements once he got off the saddle in Parco Chiuso and those of Alex Rins, second, and Jack Miller, third.

Enea Bastianini: “It was an amazing day, at the beginning Miller set a very fast pace, but when I saw Rins behind me I knew it was time to push also because I didn’t have to raise the temperature on the front. I pushed like a bastard and I’m delighted with the win. Now I want a hamburger “.

Alex Rins: “I feel really good, this podium is for Ukraine and for all those who suffer, also because of Covid. In the first sector I was really fast, I don’t know how I could be so more effective than the opponents, in the end I fought with Miller in a really clean way. Thanks to the team, I’m very happy ”.

Jack Miller: “I have mixed feelings, I had a good race, I don’t think I can blame myself much. Enea passed me in braking, I tried to ride well keeping my pace, but I couldn’t do more than that. Even with Rins I had to give up. I thank the fans and the fans, they are truly fantastic ”.