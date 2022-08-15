Among the most innovative circuits on the calendar, the Red Bull Ring awaits the Gresini MotoGP Team this year with a different set-up than the editions seen so far (from 2016 to 2021) thanks to a new chicane between turns 1 and 2 which will effectively reset possible comparisons with previous times and results.

Austria brings mixed memories in the blue box: on the one hand Enea Bastianini already on the podium in 2016 and 2018 (Moto3 class) but with a few kilometers both in the intermediate class (due to injury) and last year in MotoGP, at least in the race.

“Austria is definitely a track that I like, and where in the past I was able to do well, especially in the lower categories. Here last year with Ducati we were unlucky in the race, but also competitive throughout the weekend and this makes me hopefully. The goal will be to continue along the same lines as Silverstone and remain in the top areas of the standings “, said Enea.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

As for Fabio Di Giannantonio, it will probably be the circuit least suited to his characteristics: here the number 49 has practically always scored points in his career, even if never beyond 6th position (2017 Moto3).

“Austria has always been a tough track for me where I have never collected much, but I think that is why the time has come. We have come from a complicated weekend at Silverstone and the desire for revenge is great. it has to be started from scratch with the desire to rediscover feeling and points as in the end of the first part of the season “, added” Diggia “.