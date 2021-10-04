From 12th to third at Misano, from 16th to sixth in Austin: the races continue in a furious comeback by Enea Bastianini, who despite racing with a Ducati GP-19 managed to get away with the satisfaction of having an official rider like Jack Miller behind him again. The Italian rookie took advantage of the fight on the last lap between Joan Mir and Jack Miller to both pass the toboggan exit before the last long curve to the right. The Suzuki rider then tried to pass him in the last few meters but ended up wide.

Another Sunday to remember therefore for Bastianini, who considering the last three appointments would be fourth in the World Cup behind Bagnaia, Marquez and Quartararo: “I honestly didn’t think I’d go back up to sixth position, I thought about the ninth or the tenth – analysis of the reigning champion of Moto2 – but in the morning in the warm-up we arranged the bike perfectly and in the race I was able to push hard. Now we have to improve in qualifying because we get places that we don’t deserve. On the last lap I was sure that Joan Mir and Jack Miller would be disturbed, I waited for the right moment and then I passed them both ”.

Now on the horizon is the return to Misano where he was third a few weeks ago: “I will have a completely different pressure and expectations on me, but with low temperatures we behave well and for sure it won’t be hot at the end of the month. We will see how it goes, for sure we are growing and laying solid foundations for the future ”.