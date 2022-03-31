Gresini Racing was one of the teams most affected by the delay of the material, which forced the championship to suspend the free practice session on Friday at Termas de Rio Hondo. On Saturday, therefore, the MotoGP will have to face three free practice sessions and qualifying.

This has upset the plans of many of the premier class drivers because, for the first time in the history of the championship, they will not have their prototypes available on Friday. The current championship leader, Enea Bastianini, is one of the drivers who find themselves with an empty garage.

“At the moment we have nothing,” said Enea during the press conference for the Argentine Grand Prix. “We hope that everything will arrive tomorrow. It will be difficult for the mechanics, but I hope that on Saturday everything will be ready and working”.

“We will see what we can do. There is no time to modify the bike too much, it will be more difficult to find the perfect set-up”, added the Gresini Racing rider.

Consequently, Enea assures that the important thing this weekend will be to “make the best decisions in the best possible way”.

After a difficult race in Mandalika, the Gresini Racing driver has learned a lot from his first race in the wet.

“The first part was a disaster, but I gained confidence and made up ground on the group in front of me,” recalled Enea. “In the end I felt fast and satisfied with the race, but not with the result.”

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bastianini begins his weekend in Termas de Rio Hondo with a new opportunity to defend the 2022 leadership.

“At the moment I am happy to lead the World Championship, but this is a long world championship and now we have to face the race in Argentina. My goal is to be in the top five.

“I don’t have to think about the future beyond that. The important thing is to understand the potential of the bike, which is incredible compared to the GP19. I think we can be fast here. It’s the first time I’ve been racing here in MotoGP and I think it will be a tough race. , but I’m ready “.

“For me this bike can be fast on this track. Also, I think the grip will not be as perfect as in Mandalika or Qatar, but I like this situation. I have to stay focused, especially on Saturday, because it will be a long Saturday. fast in qualifying “, he insisted.

Regarding the new layout of the Red Bull Ring, the Gresini Racing driver indicated that for him, the circuit is currently “more suited to F1”.

“I saw yesterday that there is a new chicane. It is strange to see it like this, but we will have to try it. Now, for me, the straight is too short. But we will see the first laps, they will be difficult,” he said.

As for a possible change of format in the future, with the hypothesis of a weekend of only two days, Enea seemed confused: “It could be different, but for me it will be more or less the same … in any case, we will try this. Saturday, “he concluded.